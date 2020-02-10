Thala Ajith to collaborate with Kotigobba 2 director KS Ravikumar? Find Out

The latest news reports suggest that the south star Thala Ajith will be collaborating for the third time with his Villain and Varalaru director, KS Ravikumar.

South megastar Thala Ajith, has given two super hits in Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai. There is a strong buzz that the Yennai Arindhaal actor Ajith Kumar will be starring in a film helmed by Kotigobba 2 director KS Ravikumar. The south superstar Thala Ajith is currently busy with his flick titled Valimai. The south film Valimai is helmed by Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth. The fans and film audience gave the Thala Ajith starrer, Nerkonda Paarvai a thundering response at the box office. The fans are now hoping that the new film, with the lead actor Thala Ajith and H Vinoth will deliver yet another blockbuster hit in the upcoming film, Valimai.

The latest news reports suggest that the south star Thala Ajith will be collaborating for the third time with his Villain and Varalaru director, KS Ravikumar. Interestingly, the Kotigobba 2 director shared a message on his official Facebook account to clear the news of him working with the Arrambam actor. The director, KS Ravikumar wrote that he does not have a Twitter account and has seen an account with his name which is fake. The director claims in his message that he is not directing any film for Thala Ajith.

The director further adds that the fans and followers should not believe in the news reports which state that he is directing a film with Nerkonda Paarvai actor Ajith Kumar. The south star Ajith's upcoming film, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor, who previously produced the super hit film, Nerkonda Paarvai. The fans and film audience members got very excited when the news surfaced that the director and south actor will be doing a film together.

