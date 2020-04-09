Thala Ajith donates Rs 2.5 lakh to help film journalists combat the lockdown for COVID 19

While many celebrities have donated huge amounts to FEFSI to help the daily wage workers, Ajith Kumar is one of the few who have provided monetary aid to film journalists as well.

Thala Ajith made the headlines recently after he donated Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government and to FEFSI. Now, the actor has also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh into the bank account of Film Journalists’ Association to help them combat the lockdown imposed to contain the outspread of COVID 19. The entertainment industry has received a huge blow due to the lockdown, as almost all shootings of movies have been brought to a halt.

It goes without saying that the daily wage workers from the industry would be suffering hard as they won’t be able to meet their end’s needs. While many celebrities have donated huge amounts to FEFSI to help the daily wage workers, Ajith Kumar is one of the few who have provided monetary aid to film journalists. Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. His next film, titled Valimai, is also directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the film. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More