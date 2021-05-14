  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith donates Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund for the battle against Coronavirus

Thala Ajith has contributed a huge amount to help the state of Tamil Nadu fight the Coronavirus. Last year as well he had made the contribution.
2954 reads Mumbai
Thala Ajith Kumar Thala Ajith donates Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund for the battle against Coronavirus
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

India is one of the worst affected countries by the second wave of Coronavirus. Right from the shortage of oxygen cylinders to hospital beds, the country is facing a crisis situation everywhere. Death toll numbers have already crossed lakhs. But still amid these tough times, people are coming forward and helping. Celebrities are also coming forward and extending their help in the fight against the Coronavirus. Superstar Ajith Kumar has donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund for the battle against Coronavirus.

Thala Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra shared the news on his official handle of Twitter. He tweeted, “Shri Ajith kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief minister relief fund today via bank transfer.” To note, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had requested everyone to make donations to the General Relief Fund. As reported actors, Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar had also donated Rs 1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund. Director AR Murugadoss and Udhayanidhi Stalin have contributed Rs 25 lakh each for the fight against Coronavirus. 

Ajith will be next seen in the film Valimai. It was reported that the film will be shot in Spain as the makers want to have a special bike-based stunt scene under the supervision of experts from the West. 

Take a look at the tweet here:

Coming back to his film, the plans have been put on hold owing to the Coronavirus. In many countries, shootings have been stopped to curb the further spread of the virus.

Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers announce postponement of first look release date owing to COVID 19

Credits :Suresh Chandra Twitter

You may like these
Allu Arjun's action thriller Pushpa to be released in two parts, sequel to arrive in 2022
Eid 2021: Dulquer Salmaan sends wishes to his fans on the holy occasion as he shares beautiful family pics
Udhayanidhi Stalin gets his first jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated & follow protocols
Rajinikanth gets 2nd jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Daughter Soundarya shares his pic as she asks fans to stay safe
Gopichand pens sweet note for his wife on their anniversary: There’s no gift in the world as wonderful as you
Veteran actor and comedian Nellai Siva passes away; Celebrities offer condolences