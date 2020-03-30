Thala Ajith dons a handcuff shaped pendant in Mankatha due to THIS reason; Find Out

The designer says as Thala Ajith was essaying a police officer who was off duty, the character was wearing a handcuff shaped pendant in the film.

Designer Vasuki Bhaskar who worked with Thala Ajith for the film revealed the reason behind the south superstar donning a handcuff shaped pendant in Mankatha. The south flick aired on a channel today and the fans took to social media to share the joy of watching the classic starring the Nerkonda Paarvai actor. The designer shared some interesting trivia about the pendant that the lead actor was sporting. The designer says that as Thala Ajith was essaying a police officer who was off duty, the character was wearing a handcuff shaped pendant in the film.

She further adds that the director of the south drama wanted the lead character to don a dollar shaped pendant as the film's script revolved a lot around money. The film Mankatha was helmed by Venkat Prabhu. News reports further suggest that the director Venkat Prabhu wanted Thala Ajith to have a dollar shaped pendant as the climax scene shows the money been set on fire. But, eventually, the lead actor decided on wearing the handcuff shaped pendant in the southern drama. The south star Thala Ajith won hearts with his brilliant performance in the film, Nerkonda Paarvai which was a remake of Bollywood film Pink. The film was helmed by director H Vinoth.

The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. The fans appreciated the lead actor's hard-hitting performance. The south star Thala Ajith will be seen in an upcoming film called Valimai. This film is also helmed by the Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to the south flick Valimai.

