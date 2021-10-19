Thala Ajith drives to India-Pakistan border at Wagah; Clicks photos with BSF

After wrapping up the Valimai shoot in Russia, Thala Ajith decided to take a bike ride across the country. After exploring many memorable places and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, Ajith has now reached India-Pakistan border at Wagah. The actor spent a memorable day with BSF. One can see in the photos, Ajith looks proud as he poses with the army and is holding the National Flag.

Ajith Kumar embarked world tour on a BMW R 1200GS sports bike soon after wrapping up the shoot of his much-anticipated film, Valimai. During his journey, he also met a world-renowned female biker named Maral Yazarloo. To unversed, Ajith is a professional racer. He is among very few Indians to race in the International arena and in Formula championships.

Check out his latest photos below:

Talking about Valimai, the makers recently released the film's teaser and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Also, Ajith Kumar is collaborating again with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next after Valimai. Called Thala 61, the untitled film will be loaded with action and thrills. The pre-production of the film is going on in full swing.