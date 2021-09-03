Thala Ajith explores Russia after wrapping up the last schedule of Valimai; SEE PHOTOS

Thala Ajith, who is one of the popular Kollywood actors, will be seen next in the much anticipated Tamil film Valimai. The actor flew last week to Russia for the last schedule and Amid the shoot in Russia, he explored the country. His latest photos in a uber cool look have surfaced on social media and have gone viral on social media.

According to the latest reports, the entire shoot of Valimai has been wrapped up except for a few patchwork. And ever since this announcement has come into the light, there is no bounds to the happiness of fans as they are eagerly waiting for more updates. fans are expecting updates like the release date and second single update. However, it is to be waited and watch.

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Boney Kapoor is producing Valimai. The film also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist. Makers are planning to release Valimai in summer 2022.