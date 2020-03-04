Thala Ajith fans take over social media as Nerkonda Paarvai's first look completes one year; Read On
It has been one year since the makers of Thala Ajith Kumar starrer Nerkonda Paarvai released the movie’s first look poster. Fans of Ajith and the movie took to their social media accounts and shared the first look. The movie is now trending on all social media platforms. In the film, Ajith Kumar played the role of an advocate with a minor psychological issue, which occurred after the passing away of his wife.
Vidya Balan played the role of Ajith’s wife, while the film also had Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang and Rangaraj Pandey in prominent roles. Directed by H Vinoth, the movie was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of National Award winning Bollywood film, Pink, which had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang played the key roles in the film, which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.
On This Day, Thala #Ajith 's BlockBuster #NerkondaPaarvai First Look has been released. Now Fans are expecting the first look of #Valimai from the Production Team.
#1YrOfNerKondaPaarvaiFL#HVinoth @BoneyKapoor pic.twitter.com/WIlZUiAmOM
— முகவரி™ (@Mugavarii) March 4, 2020
On This Day, Thala #Ajith 's BlockBuster #NerkondaPaarvai First Look has been released.
| #Valimai @BoneyKapoor #HVinoth pic.twitter.com/6kdozJD8L0
— Bɪʟʟᴀ Aᴢʜᴀɢᴜ (@Billa_Azhagu_) March 4, 2020
On this day, Thala #Ajith 's blockbuster movie #NerkondaPaarvai first look released.
Thank you @BoneyKapoor sir & Team #Hvinoth
Apdi a #Valimai Kum First look veduga weighting La a veriyaguthu#ValimaiDiwali #ValimaiFirstLook
pic.twitter.com/1eseZwY116
— Thala mani (@Thala_Mani77) March 4, 2020
A Gutsy Attempt Of #Thala #AjithKumar #Nerkondapaarvai FirstLook Released On Same Day Last Year..
A Massive Success Created New Trend in Industry that A Mass Hero Can PullOff a Content Driven Movie.. @thisisysr #HVinoth #1YrOfNerKondaPaarvaiFL pic.twitter.com/HnCMs4yUmu
— Harry Krish (@ThalaHBK) March 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. About the movie’s release date, media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali next year. It is also being speculated that Ajith’s next, tentatively titled Thala 61, will be produced by Sun Pictures, who is currently producing superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.
