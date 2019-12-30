Thala Ajith gets an invite from Twitter India to join the microblogging site

Twitter India has apparently sent an invitation to south star Ajith Kumar to join the microblogging site. Partnerships Manager of Twitter, Cheryl Ann Couto, revealed during an interview, that they would be happy to have the star in Twitter.

In what comes as a sweet piece of news to the fans of Thala Ajith, the Partnerships Manager of Twitter, Cheryl Ann Couto revealed during an interview that Twitter India has offered an invitation to the megastar to join the microblogging site. Ajith has a huge fan base, even though he has no profile in any social media platforms. If at all the actor accepts the offer to join Twitter, there will be a huge number of followers even on the first day of his joining.

Cheryl Ann Couto was quoted as saying by The Hindu, "We’d love to have Ajith on Twitter, especially given how much his fans love engaging with each other and his movies on the service." When Couto was asked about the Thala-Thalapathy war on Twitter, she said, “Our platform represents what is happening in the real world, and people who watch Tamil films are passionate fans of their stars! The conversations around Thala-Thalapathy are a reflection of how people feel off the platform too. As long as these discussions remain healthy, they’re a part of Tamil film culture.”

While we all know Ajith’s low-key life when it comes to social appearances, it is highly doubtful that the megastar will join Twitter or any other social media platforms. On the work front, shooting of Ajith’s Valimai with H Vinoth is happening at a brisk pace. Valaimai, which marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth, has as the female lead.

