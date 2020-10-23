Thala Ajith to join the Hyderabad sets of Valimai on October 25?

At a time when we all are waiting for an update from the makers of Thala Ajith's upcoming film Valimai, reports suggest that Ajith will join the sets of the film on October 25.

While the makers have not yet announced about the shooting schedule of Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai, speculations and reports about the film are making the rounds almost every day. A couple of days back, it was reported that the makers are all set to start the shooting today in Hyderabad and huge sets were constructed for the same. While no reports were there about Thala Ajith, now, a new media report has come up stating that Ajith will join the sets on October 25.

So far, the makers have not made any official update about the film after its launch. It is speculated that RX100 actor Karthikeya will be seen as the main antagonist and it was reported last month that the actor even joined the sets in Chennai after the lockdown. While thanking fans for his birthday wish, Karthikeya hinted at starring in Valimai. Photos of the actor from Chennai sets made the rounds on social media, giving rise to more speculations.

Vada Chennai fame actor Pavel Navageethan has revealed that he will be seen playing a key role in the film. As far as the female leads are concerned, hearsay has that , Ileana D'Cruz and will be seen as the leading ladies. Touted to be a cop drama, Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. Boney Kapoor is producing Valimai.

Credits :The Times Of India

