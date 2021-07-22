Thala Ajith looks super cool in these viral PHOTOS of riding a superbike from his road trip

Thala Ajith is one of the most popular in the South film industry, who takes the internet by storm everytime there is news about him. Be it movies, photos or videos, Thala trends everywhere. Yet again, this morning Thala Ajith is on the top trends as his photos riding a superbike have gone viral on social media platforms. These photos are said to be from his road trip to Sikkim, which he went earlier this year.

Thala Ajith went on a bike trip in North India earlier this year. Photos of him sitting on his luxury bike are doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, these photos were taken during the bike trip that he took to Sikkim in January 2021. Earlier this year, Ajith, along with his friends, went on a bike trip to Sikkim and rode nearly 4,000 km in a span of a few days.

Now, a new bunch of photos of Thala Ajith from the road trip are going viral on social media platforms. In the photos, he can be seen in a biker uniform as he rides a superbike BMW R 1250 GS. Fans are thrilled to see Thala riding the superbike and are trending #ThalaAjith on Twitter.

Stylish #Thala #Ajith riding BMW R 1250 GS. Only actor who can handle such powerful bikes with ease - #Valimai pic.twitter.com/YwR4JKjxze — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Ajith will be seen next in an action film titled Valimai, which is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of South. Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist. The makers are planning to release Valimai in summer 2021.