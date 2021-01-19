Thala Ajith photographed while he was on a road trip to Sikkim?

As per the reports, Thala Ajith was photographed while he was taking a break at Varanasi during his 4500 KM long road trip to Sikkim on bike.

A couple of photos of Thala Ajith have been making the rounds on social media and it is being claimed that the actor was on a road trip to Sikkim and that a fan identified him as he took a break near Varanasi. It is also being claimed that Ajith even relished a dish at a roadside chat shop. While one of the photographs is a selfie of the Valimai star with the fan, other photo shows the actor standing next to his bike.

According to a report in DT Next, Ajith will be travelling a total of 4500 km during this trip. Meanwhile, on the work front, the shooting of Valimai resumed after a long gap in December in Hyderabad. Helmed by H Vinoth, reports suggest that the film also stars as the leading lady. The film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, who has reunited with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was also directed by H Vinoth.

Kannada star Karthikeya had earlier hinted that he might be seen as the main antagonist in the cop drama. It was confirmed by Ajith’s team a couple of months back that the actor sustained an injury while performing a bike stunt sequence for the film. A photo of Ajith from the sets of the film also surfaced online, where he was seen on the wheel performing a stunt. It is expected that more details regarding the film’s shooting process will be updated by the makers soon.

