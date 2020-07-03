Thala Ajith receives praises from his Kaadhal Mannan co star Maanu for being very kind to her

The actress goes on to add that the south flick Kaadhal Mannan was her debut film and she considered it a massive opportunity to work alongside actor Thala Ajith.

The south star Thala Ajith received a lot of praises from his Kaadhal Mannan co-star Maanu. As per media reports, southern actress Maanu revealed during an interview that Thala Ajith made her feel very comfortable during the shoot of the film. The actress goes on to add that the south flick Kaadhal Mannan was her debut film and she considered it a massive opportunity to work alongside actor Thala Ajith. The actress who has now moved to Singapore, says that she used to hang out with Thala Ajith's parents on the sets of the film.

The southern actress who is reportedly pursuing dance after being an actress also says that Thala Ajith is a very kind human being and that she is extremely thankful to the makers of the southern drama for giving her the opportunity to act in a film with Thala Ajith. This is not the first time when a south actress has heaped praises on the Nerkonda Paarvai actor. Many south film actors in the past have praised Thala Ajith for being very supportive towards them.

On the work front, Thala Ajith will star in the upcoming film Valimai. This film is helmed by the Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth and is backed by Boney Kapoor. The fans are very excited to see the dynamic duo of Nerkonda Paarvai return with Valimai. The film happens to be one of the most awaited films from the south film industry.

