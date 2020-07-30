  • facebook
Thala Ajith replaces Sanjay Dutt in THIS viral fan made poster of KGF 2 that takes the internet by storm

A new fan-made poster of Thala Ajith replacing Sanjay Dutt as Adheera has come up. The poster started making the rounds on social media as fans of Ajith started sharing it across all social media platforms.
Thala Ajith replaces Sanjay Dutt in THIS viral fan made poster of KGF 2 that takes the internet by storm
Yesterday, the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from the film KGF was revealed by the makers. The actor’s intense looks and the intriguing poster design took over the internet. As the pan Indian film has fans across the country, the poster went viral as soon as it was revealed by the makers. Now, a new fan-made poster of Thala Ajith replacing Sanjay Dutt as Adheera has come up. The poster started making the rounds on social media as fans of Ajith started sharing it across all social media platforms.

In the video, Thala Ajith’s look from his last film Nerkonda Paarvai is edited and morphed into the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt released by the makers. KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. Raveena Tandon is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition.

Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. Earlier, makers stated that they were looking to release the film in October 2020 in multiple languages. However, due to the lockdown, it is expected that the release will be delayed. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 had made Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone, becoming the first Sandalwood film to do so.

Credits :Twitter

