Thala Ajith resorts to gardening during lockdown; Builds his own flower garden with 75 species of flowers

During this period of quarantine, while celebrities are sharing their lockdown diaries, Thala Ajith is gardening and he has grown 75 varieties of flowering plans.

During this period of lockdown, several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, etc. have taken to their social media and they have been letting their fans know how they are spending the quarantine time. Thala Ajith is a private person who likes to keep his life away from public and does not have any social media profiles. However, a report has now come up stating that Thala Ajith has been spending his quarantine time by gardening and growing 75 varieties of flowers in his garden.

While there’s no official report on this, this news has now taken over social media as fans of the actor are sharing the news on all platforms. Meanwhile, on the work front, Thala Ajith was last seen in the emotional drama, Viswasam, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady and it was a huge hit at the Box Office. He was also seen in the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the film was directed by H Vinoth.

His next film, titled Valimai, is also directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the film. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports.

