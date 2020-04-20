Thala Ajith rides 650 kms on bike to Chennai post wrapping up Hyderabad schedule of Valimai

Thala Ajith who is playing the lead in the much-awaited south drama called Valimai, took an instant liking to the bike and rode it all the way from Hyderabad to Chennai.

South star Thala Ajith is making headlines again and we must say for all the right reasons. As per the latest news reports, the Nerkonda Paarvai actor rode a bike all the way to Chennai after he wrapped up his Hyderabad schedule of Valimai. The Viswasam actor rode for 650 kms from Hyderabad to Chennai, on what looks like a sports bike. News reports further mention that the cast and crew of Valimai were shooting for a chase sequences on a bike, and Thala Ajith who is playing the lead in the much-awaited south drama called Valimai, took an instant liking to the bike. Post wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule, the actor cancelled his air ticket and decided to take a bike ride all the way from Hyderabad to Chennai.

The news reports state that the sports bike was specially designed for the lead star of Valimai, for the chase sequences. The south star Thala Ajith is reportedly essaying a cop in the film, Valimai. The southern film Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth who had previously directed Thala Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai. The latest film is backed by Boney Kapoor. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film Valimai.

The makers are reportedly hoping to resume shooting once the lockdown is over. The south superstar Ajith Kumar is one of the most loved actors who enjoy a massive fan following. The actor did a splendid job in the south drama Nerkonda Paarvai which proved to be a mega-blockbuster. The film did very well at the box office hence the fans are looking forward to the film.

(ALSO READ: After Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith gets an all new look and it is going viral; See Photo)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×