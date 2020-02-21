Thala Ajith’s look from Valimai LEAKED online? Find out

While we are waiting to see Ajith Kumar's look in his next film Valimai, pictures of the actor have leaked online, and it is being claimed that his look in the picture will be Ajith's look in the H Vinod directorial.

After delivering two blockbusters, Ner Konda Parvai and Viswasam, Thala Ajith is all set to rock the cop look in his next film, Valimai. Now, pictures and videos of Ajith Kumar in black blazers and coolers are making rounds on social media, and people are claiming that it will be Ajith’s look for the film, Valimai. Directed by H Vinod, the film went on floods last year and Boney Kapoor is bankrolling the film.

New reports emerged earlier this month claiming that the makers will wrap up shooting in Chennai soon and start the next schedule in Switzerland. Reportedly, there will be sequences which will show Ajith’s bike racing skills in the movie, and those sequences will be shot in Switzerland. As far as the female lead of the film is concerned, there are reports which claim that actors and Ileana D'Cruz were approached to play female lead in the film. Some reports also claim that was approached to star in Valimai. However, we have to wait for an official announcement to know who the female lead actually is.

Coming to the film’s main antagonist, numerous reports surfaced and one was that actor Prasanna will be seen as the villain. However, he cleared the air, and stated on social media that he has not been roped in for any role in the film. Pavel Navageethan, who was lauded for his performance in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai and Magalir Mattum, will be seen playing a negative shade. The film will have Ajith as a police officer.​

