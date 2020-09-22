Thala Ajith’s next: Composer GV Prakash hints at the actor’s possible collaboration with Sudha Kongara

During an interaction with his fans on the micro blogging website, GV Prakash stated that he has already heard the script and he was mightily impressed with it.

Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar, who has worked with Sudha Kongara in the upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, had an interactive session with his followers on Twitter. During the interaction, he hinted at a possible collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Thala Ajith. He stated that the film would be an out-and-out action genre. During the interaction on the micro blogging website, Prakash stated that he has already heard the script and he was mightily impressed with it.

He said, “If the project happens, it’ll be amazing. I’ve heard the script from Sudha and it’s fantastic. If Soorarai Pottru is on one level, this film will be on another level altogether. It’ll be a huge action film (sic).” It is to be noted that rumours suggested that AGS Pictures will bankroll the film which will have Thala Ajith in the lead role and it will be directed by Sudha Kongara. However, Archana Kalpathy cleared the air stating that they have not signed any films ever since the lockdown was imposed.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is currently awaiting the release of her next directorial venture Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film will be based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. GV Prakash’s music for the film turned out to be huge hits. On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinod directorial Valimai. Touted to be a cop drama, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

