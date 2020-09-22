  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith’s next: Composer GV Prakash hints at the actor’s possible collaboration with Sudha Kongara

During an interaction with his fans on the micro blogging website, GV Prakash stated that he has already heard the script and he was mightily impressed with it.
16249 reads Mumbai
Thala Ajith’s next: Composer GV Prakash hints at the actor’s possible collaboration with Sudha KongaraThala Ajith’s next: Composer GV Prakash hints at the actor’s possible collaboration with Sudha Kongara
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar, who has worked with Sudha Kongara in the upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, had an interactive session with his followers on Twitter. During the interaction, he hinted at a possible collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Thala Ajith. He stated that the film would be an out-and-out action genre. During the interaction on the micro blogging website, Prakash stated that he has already heard the script and he was mightily impressed with it.

He said, “If the project happens, it’ll be amazing. I’ve heard the script from Sudha and it’s fantastic. If Soorarai Pottru is on one level, this film will be on another level altogether. It’ll be a huge action film (sic).” It is to be noted that rumours suggested that AGS Pictures will bankroll the film which will have Thala Ajith in the lead role and it will be directed by Sudha Kongara. However, Archana Kalpathy cleared the air stating that they have not signed any films ever since the lockdown was imposed.

Also Read: Suriya and Pandiraj’s upcoming flick to be rolled out before Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal?

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is currently awaiting the release of her next directorial venture Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film will be based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. GV Prakash’s music for the film turned out to be huge hits. On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinod directorial Valimai. Touted to be a cop drama, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement