Thala Ajith’s onscreen daughter Anikha Surendran to make her debut as heroine?

Apart from Yennai Arindhaal and Viswasam, Anikha has also played critical roles in super hit films Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Miruthan.
Thala Ajith has done several different roles in his career and many of his films remain unforgettable and evergreen. There have been many actors who shot to a huge fame after sharing the screen space with Ajith. One of them is Anikha Surendran, who is well known for her roles as Ajith’s daughter in two films – Yennai Arindhal and Viswasam. Now, media reports suggest that she is all set to make her debut as the female lead for a Mollywood movie.

Apparently, the film is based on a school and college-based love story. Anikha's role as Ajith’s daughter in both the movies was well appreciated. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that they both will remain one of the favourite father-daughter-duos onscreen. It is to be noted that Anikha regularly posts stunning photos of herself on her Instagram and at times, these pictures have gone viral. Now that the news of her debut as the heroine has surfaced, it is being wildly shared online.

Apart from Yennai Arindhaal and Viswasam, Anikha has also played critical roles in super hit films Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Miruthan. She has also played a key role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s web series based on the life of late leader J Jayalalithaa, where she played as the AIADMK supremo’s young version. The young talent already has a huge fan base and has many followers on social media.

