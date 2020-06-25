Thala Ajith’s Team Dhaksha uses drones to spray disinfectant in Chennai’s Corona red zones

The Thala Ajith lead team earlier made the headlines after they won the second place at the World UAV Medical Express Challenge 2018, which took place in Australia.

At a time when the whole Chennai city is in the grip of Coronavirus, Thala Ajith’s team of Dhaksha has come up with a rescue measure. The team of students from a Chennai based college is in the process of spraying disinfectant with the help of drones in the red zones of the city. The team, which is mentored by Thala Ajith, has won several medals and accolades in 2019.

The Thala Ajith lead team earlier made the headlines after they won the second place at the World UAV Medical Express Challenge 2018, which took place in Australia. The city based college has Thala Ajith as the ‘Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV System Adviser’. The actor has been mentoring and guiding the team of participants to create advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. This has come up as yet another initiative the curb the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in the cop drama Valimai. Directed by H Vinod, the will is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. About the film’s cast, media reports suggest that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and . Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame will be seen in a key role. The shooting of the film was brought o a halt due to the ongoing pandemic. The makers have earlier announced that they will not resume with the shooting until everything gets back to normal.

