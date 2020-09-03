Thala Ajith’s throwback VIDEO from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ashoka goes viral; WATCH

The film, which was released in the year 2001, had Shah Rukh Khan in a titular role and Ajith was seen playing the role of Shah Rukh’s elder half-brother.

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that fans of Thala Ajith are waiting with bated breath to know updates about the actor’s upcoming film Valimai. While we are waiting to know details about the film, every now and then, his videos and photos are surfacing online. Recently, a video of Ajith with his family surfaced online, where they were seen going for shopping. Now, a video clip of Thala from ’s film Ashoka is making the rounds on social media.

It all started when Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's production company, shared a short video of Thala Ajith from his only Hindi film Ashoka also starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film, which was released in the year 2001, had Shah Rukh Khan in a titular role and Ajith was seen playing the role of Shah Rukh’s elder half-brother Susima Maurya. After Asoka, Ajith was not seen playing key roles in any Bollywood movies, but he appeared in a cameo role in ’s English Vinglish.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the makers of Thala Ajith’s Valimai will resume with the shooting of the film soon, as the government granted permission for the same. The cop drama is directed by H Vinod and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The makers have still not announced the film’s complete caste, but reports suggest that the film will have three female leads, and Vada Chennai famed actor Pavel Navageethan will be playing a key role.

