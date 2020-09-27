  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith’s Valaimai: Karthikeyan joins the sets of H Vinod directorial?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in Valimai starring Thala Ajith.
15757 reads Mumbai
Thala Ajith’s Valaimai: Karthikeyan joins the sets of H Vinod directorial? Thala Ajith’s Valaimai: Karthikeyan joins the sets of H Vinod directorial?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Kannada actor Karthikeya hinted on his social media post that Thala Ajith’s fans will get a piece of exciting news from him soon, it made the fans go gaga. Now, according to The Times Of India, the actor has joined the sets of the film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. However, there is no official word out yet about the actor Kartikeya Gummakonda starring in the film as a villain.

The makers of the much-awaited drama Valimai have not yet revealed any details of the film. The makers did not announce any news of Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. This film is helmed by ace director H Vinoth. The duo had worked together on a previous film called Nerkonda Paarvai. Nerkonda Paarvai was backed by producer Boney Kapoor, who is also producing Valimai.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh moves to Delhi HC to seek interim direction against publishing news stories about her

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Valimai. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The makers have not yet officially announced the film’s cast list. However, media reports suggest that it will have three leading ladies, while Yogu Babu will be seen in a key role. Vada Chennai famed actor Pavel Navageethan revealed on his social media post that he will be featured in the film.

Credits :The Times Of India

Latest Videos
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement