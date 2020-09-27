Thala Ajith’s Valaimai: Karthikeyan joins the sets of H Vinod directorial?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in Valimai starring Thala Ajith.

After Kannada actor Karthikeya hinted on his social media post that Thala Ajith’s fans will get a piece of exciting news from him soon, it made the fans go gaga. Now, according to The Times Of India, the actor has joined the sets of the film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. However, there is no official word out yet about the actor Kartikeya Gummakonda starring in the film as a villain.

The makers of the much-awaited drama Valimai have not yet revealed any details of the film. The makers did not announce any news of Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. This film is helmed by ace director H Vinoth. The duo had worked together on a previous film called Nerkonda Paarvai. Nerkonda Paarvai was backed by producer Boney Kapoor, who is also producing Valimai.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Valimai. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The makers have not yet officially announced the film’s cast list. However, media reports suggest that it will have three leading ladies, while Yogu Babu will be seen in a key role. Vada Chennai famed actor Pavel Navageethan revealed on his social media post that he will be featured in the film.

