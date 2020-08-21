Thala Ajith’s Valimai: 100 actor Raj Ayyappa to play a crucial role in the H Vinod directorial?

The young actor, who was seen as the main antagonist in Atharva starrer 100, will be seen playing the role of Ajith's brother in Valimai.

Ever since Thala Ajith’s next film with H Vinod was announced, we all have been waiting to know more updates about the same. In a recent development, it is being reported that Raj Ayyappa, who played the main antagonist in Atharva’s 100, will be seen playing a crucial role in the Thala Ajith starrer. Apparently, he will be seen as Ajith’s brother in the film. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding his starring.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. However, there has been no official confirmation on the casting of any of these actors yet. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame confirmed that he will be playing a role in the film.

Also Read: Yash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shooting

Recently, media reports came up stating that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms. However, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor rubbished such rumours. He said, “I strongly believe there are certain films, which are meant for larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for me, I am extremely excited to bring my (new) films to the big screen”, during an interview with The Hindustan Times.

Credits :Galatta Media

Share your comment ×