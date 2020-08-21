  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith’s Valimai: 100 actor Raj Ayyappa to play a crucial role in the H Vinod directorial?

The young actor, who was seen as the main antagonist in Atharva starrer 100, will be seen playing the role of Ajith's brother in Valimai.
8863 reads Mumbai
Thala Ajith’s Valimai: 100 actor Raj Ayyappa to play a crucial role in the H Vinod directorial?Thala Ajith’s Valimai: 100 actor Raj Ayyappa to play a crucial role in the H Vinod directorial?

Ever since Thala Ajith’s next film with H Vinod was announced, we all have been waiting to know more updates about the same. In a recent development, it is being reported that Raj Ayyappa, who played the main antagonist in Atharva’s 100, will be seen playing a crucial role in the Thala Ajith starrer. Apparently, he will be seen as Ajith’s brother in the film. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding his starring.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has three female leads. Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. However, there has been no official confirmation on the casting of any of these actors yet. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame confirmed that he will be playing a role in the film.

Also Read: Yash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shooting

Recently, media reports came up stating that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms. However, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor rubbished such rumours. He said, “I strongly believe there are certain films, which are meant for larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for me, I am extremely excited to bring my (new) films to the big screen”, during an interview with The Hindustan Times.

Credits :Galatta Media

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement