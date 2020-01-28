Thala Ajith’s Valimai to be shot in Switzerland? Find Out

Media reports suggest that Ajith Kumar's next film, Valimai, will be shot in Switzerland soon, after wrapping up in Chennai.

While the makers of Thala Ajith’s Valimai have not even revealed the film’s cast members, a report says that the makers will wrap up shooting in Chennai soon and start the next schedule in Switzerland. Reportedly, there will be sequences which will show Ajith’s bike racing skills in the movie, and those sequences will be shot in Switzerland. Meanwhile, there are reports which claim that actors and Ileana D'Cruz were approached to play female lead in the film. Some reports also claim that was approached to star in Valimai.

While numerous reports surface on the main antagonist in the film, the most viral one was the one which claimed actor Prasanna as the villain. It all started when the actor replied to a fan’s tweet, which enquired about Valimai. However, he cleared the air, and stated on social media that he has not been roped in for any role in the film.

Pavel Navageethan, who was lauded for his performance in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai and Magalir Mattum, will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. The film will have Ajith playing the role of a police officer. Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, marks the second collaboration of Ajith and H. Vinoth. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

