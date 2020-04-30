Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Boney Kapoor clears the air on rumours about first look release tomorrow

Boney Kapoor, who is producing Thala Ajith's next film Valimai took to his Twitter space and announced that the actor's first look will not be released tomorrow.

Taking to his Twitter space, Boney Kapoor cleared the air on rumours surrounding the first look poster of Thala Ajith’s next film Valimai. A section of media reported that the actor’s first look poster from the film Valimai will be released on the actor’s birthday. Rubshing such rumors, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor stated that the makers were not planning to release the first look poster tomorrow and that it will not be released until the COVID 19 situation settles down.

Meanwhile, the film’s shooting will be resumed when the situation is well contained, suggested earlier reports. However, some reports also suggested that the makers are keen on releasing the film during Diwali 2020. About the film’s cast, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film, suggests media reports, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinod directorial.

The film will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies of the year.

