Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS the film will have a theatrical release

Clearing the air on the film’s release on OTT platforms directly, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that it will not be released on OTT platforms directly.
At a time when makers are opting for direct film release on OTT platforms, fans of mass heroes are desperately waiting to know the status of the makers’ plans when it comes to the release of films. Thala Ajith is a top hero in Kollywood and his upcoming film Valimai’s shooting is brought to a halt after COVID 19 hit Tamil Nadu. Clearing the air on the film’s release on OTT platforms directly, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that it will not be released on OTT platforms directly.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, he said that some films are meant for theatrical experience an all his three upcoming films will have a theatrical release. He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I strongly believe there are certain films, which are meant for larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for me, I am extremely excited to bring my (new) films to the big screen.”

Boney Kapoor has three films in his kitty including Thala Ajith’s Valimai, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has three female leads. Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. Vakeel Saab is the Tollywood remake of Bollywood film Pink, which was remade in Tamil too.

