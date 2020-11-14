Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Fans go berserk on Twitter asking for an update from the makers

While the makers have not sent any updates about Thala Ajith's upcoming cop drama Valimai, fans of the actor have been requesting for the same.

At a time when films are being released in OTT platforms and makers are releasing the trailers and teasers of their upcoming films to release in theatres after a long time, Thala Ajith fans are still waiting to know updates from the makers of the actor’s next film Valimai. As it’s Diwali, fans have taken to social media asking the makers for an official update regarding the film and its process. However, there has been no official updates regarding the film so far.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the makers have wrapped up the shooting schedule today and Ajith even celebrated his birthday on the sets of the film. However, no photo has surfaced online about it. A couple of months back, producer Boney Kapoor assured during an interview that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform, after which there have been no official updates.

Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shooting, there is no official update on the Kollywood films’ resumption of shooting. About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

