Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Fans go gaga on Twitter anticipating motion poster release on New Year’s eve

Taking to the micro blogging website, fans of Thala Ajith expressed their anticipation that Valimai's motion poster will be released on New Year's eve.
Well, it looks like Thala Ajith’s fans are on a mission to keep the actor’s name on top of internet trends. While they took over the internet a couple of days back requesting an update about the film, now, they are at it again, anticipating that the makers will drop the motion poster on New Year’s eve. Since morning, fans have been sharing anticipations and speculations about the motion poster release and now it has become a top trend in the micro blogging website.

Meanwhile, it was reported sometime back that maximum portions of the film are finished and only 20 percent is remaining to call it a wrap. Reports also suggest that the film will hit the big screens on May 1, which is also Thala Ajith’s birthday. However, Thala Ajith’s official team responded to the rumours and asked the fans to wait for the makers to share an official update. While makers of other films are sharing updates on a regular basis, the makers of Valimai are yet to give out their official update.

See some of the fans' tweets here:

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies. Some reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead.

