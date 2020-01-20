Thala Ajith’s Valimai to feature Prasanna in a key role? Find out

Actor Prasanna, who will be next seen in Mysskin's Thupparivaalan 2, replied to a fan's Tweet, while revealing that he was approached to play a role in Ajith Kumar's Valimai.

Actor Prasanna, who will be seen in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2, hinted on social media that he was approached for a role in Ajith’s next film Valimai. With his reply to a fan’s Tweet, it can be understood that he has okayed the role, but waiting for the makers to confirm. A fan asked the actor on Twitter whether he would be seen sharing screen space with Ajith in Valimai, to which the actor sent the response. Ajith's highly-anticipated Valimai went on floors in December last year. After Nerkonda Parvai, this film will mark the second collaboration of H Vinoth and Ajith. Incidentally, just like Nerkonda Parvai, Valimai is also being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped in Hyderabad recently, and it is expected that the next schedule will commence soon. Media reports suggest that Pavel Navageethan, who rose to fame after his films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai, and Magalir Mattum, will be seen playing a negative role in the film. Reports also suggest that National Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. Some reports also claim that Bollywood heroine Ileana D'cruz will also be seen in the film. Apparently, she was approached for a role and the actor is yet to give a nod.

The film will hit the big screens for Deepavali next year and will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera and art direction is done by Thotta Tharani. Though the film’s genre is still not officially revealed, reports suggest that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time.

