Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Final schedule of the H Vinoth directorial to be shot in Spain?

Directed by H Vinoth, Thala Ajith's Valimai is touted to be a cop drama and is produced by Boney Kapoor.

It came as a huge treat to the fans of Thala Ajith when Boney Kapoor announced that the first look of his upcoming film Valimai will be released on May as a birthday special for Ajith. At a time when fans are waiting for the makers to come up with more updates, Karthikeya Gummakonda, who will be seen playing a key role in the film has spilled the beans about the film’s latest updates while talking with Cinema Express.

He apparently said that they are waiting for permission to shoot the final leg of the shooting in Spain. The actor was quoted as saying by the website, “A chase scene is remaining to be shot in Spain. Currently, we are currently waiting for permission from the officials to shoot the sequence.” Directed by H Vinoth, the film has Thala Ajith as the lead actor. It was reported earlier that Karthikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the main antagonist.

About Valimai’s update, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and revealed details about Valimai's promotions and first look. He wrote, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50." After fans asked for updates at inappropriate places Thala Ajith issued a statement. "Cinema is just entertainment for you. But for me it is my profession. My decisions depend on my work and social welfare. Our respect in this society is decided by our actions. I hope that those who truly love me will act accordingly," read his statement.

