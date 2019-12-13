Thala Ajith’s Valimai: First shooting schedule takes off in Hyderabad

Actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie with H Vinod went on floors today. The will will show Ajith playing the role of a cop.

Shooting of Kollywood star Thala Ajith’s highly-anticipated upcoming cop drama, Valimai has apparently begun in Hyderabad today. It is being reported that a huge set has been created for the first shooting schedule in which a couple of fight sequences will be shot. It was reported earlier that Ajith plays the role of a cop in Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is being produced by Boney Kapoor. Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The film was scheduled to take off earlier. However, the shooting did not happen due to unknown reasons.

It is being said that Valimai will hit the big screens in Deepavali next year. There has been no official announcement on the movie’s lead female cast yet. However, reports claim that Bollywood actor will be seen sharing screen space with Thala. There are also speculations which claim that lady superstar Nayanthara might be the female lead as the actor’s pictures with Boney Kapoor during her vacation in the UK went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Ajith started 2019 with his family drama Viswasam and ended the year with a super-hit film Ner Konda Parvai, which again was produced by Boney Kapoor. Ner Konda Parvai was a Tamil remake of National award-winning Hindi movie Pink. Viswasam had a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Petta as both the movies were released on the same date. While Ner Konda Parvai was directed by H Vinoth, Viswasam was directed by Siruthai Siva. Watch this space for more updates!

Credits :123Telugu

