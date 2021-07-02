Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Foreign shooting of the H Vinoth directorial schedule cancelled?

The grapevine has it that Ajith plays an IPS officer Eeswaramoorthy in the film which is said to be packed with action and emotions.

Ajith’s fans are badly waiting for an update on their Thala’s upcoming film Valimai. Earlier, it was expected that an update would come on Ajith’s 50th birthday that fell on May 1, however, producer Boney Kapoor took to social media to announce that the same was to be cancelled due to the pandemic situation. It is said that the team might fly to Hyderabad to shoot. This confused fans as a schedule in Spain was rumoured to be fixed. Now, one doesn’t have much clarity as to whether the Spanish schedule has been called off or would happen at a later date.

The grapevine has it that Ajith plays an IPS officer Eeswaramoorthy in the film which is said to be packed with action and emotions. The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music. Nirav Shah handles the camera work. Telugu actor Karthikeya is said to be playing one of the antagonists in the film. Likewise, is said to be Ajith’s leading lady. Veteran actress Sumithra plays Ajith's mother in the film.

It is being rumoured that the first look poster of the film will be out this month along with the motion poster, ergo making it a double treat for Thala fans. Earlier talking about Ajith, Vinoth had said that if the actor starts believing in someone, he would give them full freedom. The director said that upon seeing his work in Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith gave him the chance to direct him in Valimai.

