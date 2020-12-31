Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Leaked photo from the H Vinoth directorial goes viral; Take a look

In the leaked photo, Thala Ajith can be seen posing for a family photo with the other cast members of the film.

Thala Ajith’s fans have been demanding an update from the makers of the actor’s upcoming film Valimai. While the social media is filled with updates from other Kollywood actors’ upcoming films, the makers of Valimai have not given any official update ever since the film was launched. A while back, a photo of Thala Ajith performing a bike stunt surfaced online, which was claimed to be a leaked photo of Ajith from the upcoming cop drama.

Now, another photo of Ajith has come up online, where he can be seen posing for a family photo with other cast members of the film. It is claimed that this is also a leaked photo from the H Vinoth directorial. Last month, Ajith’s team had sent a press release requesting the fans to wait for the makers to announce the film’s update officially. It was also stated in the press release that Ajith did not even take rest after sustaining injury while performing a stunt sequence.

Thala Ajith’s team wrote, “To the fans who are asking for Valimai update, Thala Ajith injured himself on the sets, and yet he did not take any rest. To complete the film on the promised time, the team is working tirelessly along with producer Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith and Kapoor will decide on the date and time to send the update. We request the fans to respect their decision". Touted to be a cop drama, it is reported that Valimai stars , Ileana D'Cruz and as the leading ladies.

