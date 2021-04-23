Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers announce postponement of first look release date owing to COVID 19

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is touted to be a cop drama and it has Thala Ajith as the main lead.

In what has come as an unexpected turn of events, the makers of Thala Ajith’s Valimai have announced that they have decided to postpone the release of the first look poster. Announcing the news, the makers stated that it would not be the right time to release the first look at a time when people are struggling with financial hardship and emotional trauma. The makers also urged the fans to join hands and pray for everyone’s wellbeing and safety.

“We had announced that we would be releasing the first look of out film 'Valimai' on May 1, 2021 to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Coronavirus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moument, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends,” read the statement.

It further stated, “At this critical juncture, Zee Studios a& Bayview Projects along with the artists' and technicians of out film Valimai have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone's wellbeing and safety.” Valimai is touted to be a cop drama and it is directed by H Vinoth. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. This announcement has come after fans have been requesting the makers for updates about the film for a long time.

