Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers of H Vinoth directorial to restart the shooting this month?

Valimai, directed by H Vinod is touted to be a cop drama, and apparently, Thala Ajith will also join the sets for a few days during this schedule.

At a time when filmmakers are slowly getting back to work, there has been no official update about Thala Ajith’s upcoming flick Valimai. A couple of months back, producer Boney Kapoor assured in an interview that the film will not have an OTT platform, after which there have been no official updates. Now, a media report has emerged stating that the makers are all set to restart the shooting by the end of this month.

According to Behindwoods, Thala Ajith will also join the sets for a few days during this schedule. However, an official update is yet to be made. Recent reports also suggested that director H Vinoth needs 50-60 days to wrap up the schedule. Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shootings, there is no official update on the Kollywood films' resumption of shooting.

There has been no official updates about the film’s rest of the cast and crew. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he has been roped in to play a role in the H Vinoth directorial. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

