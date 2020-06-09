Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers NOT to resume with shooting anytime soon

The makers of Thala Ajith clarified that they will resume with the film's shooting only after the COVID 19 situation is completely under control.

While it was reported by a section of media that Thala Ajith’s upcoming film will resume with the film’s shooting soon, a new report has now emerged, which states that the film’s shooting will not be resumed until the situation completely comes back to normalcy. According to Galatta Media, they also revealed that they are in no hurry to finish the film and they will wait how much ever it takes to keep everyone safe during the pandemic situation.

Almost 60 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed, and the team had planned to shoot some portions overseas. When the situation is well contained, the cast and crew will go abroad and shoot the remaining portions. About the film’s cast, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinod directorial.

Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Boney Kapoor clears the air on rumours about first look release tomorrow

The film will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies of the year.

Credits :Galatta Media

