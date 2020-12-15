Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers to release the H Vinoth directorial on May 1?

Media reports suggest that the film's shooting is almost over and only 20 percent of the shooting is left to wrap up the project.

As the lockdown is lifted and theatres un the state of Tamil Nadu started functioning with SOPs, many movies are announcing the release dates. With this, rumoures are making the rounds regarding Thala Ajith’s next film titled Valimai. Apparently, maximum portions of the film are finished and only 20 percent is remaining to call it a wrap. Reports also suggest that the film will hit the big screens on May 1, which is also Thala Ajith’s birthday. of the Thala Ajith’s official team has responded and asked the fans to wait for the makers to share an official update.

Fans were urged not to believe any fake news, and they were asked to wait for an official update. Thala Ajith’s team wrote, “To the fans who are asking for Valimai update, Thala Ajith injured himself on the sets, and yet he did not take any rest. To complete the film on the promised time, the team is working tirelessly along with producer Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith and Kapoor will decide on the date and time to send the update. We request the fans to respect their decision".

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies. Some reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead.

