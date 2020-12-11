Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers request fans to wait for a date to come up with an update

A couple of months back, Boney Kapoor said that the film will not get a direct release on OTT platform and that the makers will wait for the theaters to function normally.

At a time when films are being released in OTT platforms and makers are releasing the trailers and teasers of their upcoming films, Thala Ajith fans are still waiting to know updates from the makers of the actor’s next film Valimai. With this, fan made posters are making the rounds on social media. Now, Thala Ajith’s official team has responded and asked the fans to wait for the makers to share an official update. Fans were urged not to believe any fake news, and they were asked to wait for an official update.

Thala Ajith’s team wrote, “To the fans who are asking for Valimai update, Thala Ajith injured himself on the sets, and yet he did not take any rest. To complete the film on the promised time, the team is working tirelessly along with producer Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith and Kapoor will decide on the date and time to send the update. We request the fans to respect their decision" A couple of months back, producer Boney Kapoor assured during an interview that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform, after which there have been no official updates.

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies. Some reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead.

