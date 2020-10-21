  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers to start the shooting of H Vinod directorial in Hyderabad tomorrow?

While it is still not clear if Thala Ajith will join the Hyderabad sets tomorrow, this news has come as an exciting one to the fans.
1970 reads Mumbai
Lokesh Kanagaraj to rope in THESE two crew members from Master for his next film with Kamal Haasan?Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers to start the shooting of H Vinod directorial in Hyderabad tomorrow?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While makers of all the other big Kollywood films have been sharing updates on social media, there has been no updates about Thala Ajith’s upcoming flick Valimai. A couple of months back, producer Boney Kapoor assured during an interview that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform, after which there have been no official updates. Well, now a new report has come up stating that the makers are all set to start the shooting in Hyderabad tomorrow.

According to The Times Of India, a huge set has been created in Hyderabad to start the shooting schedule there. However, it is still not clear if Ajith will join the sets or not. Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shootings, no official update on the Kollywood films’ resumption of shooting.

Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj to rope in THESE two crew members from Master for his next film with Kamal Haasan?

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be seen as female leads. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Ajith’s next Thala 61 to be produced by Gokulam studios? Find out
Valimai: Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he talks about late wife Sridevi & REVEALS about Ajith starrer; WATCH
Kaala star Huma Qureshi to feature in Thala Ajith’s Valimai? Find Out
Actor Prasanna NOT to play antagonist in Thala Ajith’s Valimai; Check details
Ajith’s Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja roped in for music composition?
Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan joins the cast of Thala Ajith’s Valimai? Find Out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement