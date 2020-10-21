Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers to start the shooting of H Vinod directorial in Hyderabad tomorrow?

While it is still not clear if Thala Ajith will join the Hyderabad sets tomorrow, this news has come as an exciting one to the fans.

While makers of all the other big Kollywood films have been sharing updates on social media, there has been no updates about Thala Ajith’s upcoming flick Valimai. A couple of months back, producer Boney Kapoor assured during an interview that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform, after which there have been no official updates. Well, now a new report has come up stating that the makers are all set to start the shooting in Hyderabad tomorrow.

According to The Times Of India, a huge set has been created in Hyderabad to start the shooting schedule there. However, it is still not clear if Ajith will join the sets or not. Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shootings, no official update on the Kollywood films’ resumption of shooting.

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

