Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers to wrap up the shooting process by February 2021?

Hearsay has that the film's shooting will be wrapped up in February 2021, while Ajith's portions will be finished in January 2021.

Though the makers have not yet sent out any official updates regarding the upcoming Kollywood cop drama Valimai, there’s a strong buzz going on stating that the film is being shot at a brisk pace with the lead cast members. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers have plans to finish off the shooting schedule in February 2021. It was reported earlier that Thala Ajith is all set to finish shooting his portions for the film by January 2021.

However, the makers have not made any official updates regarding the same. So far, the makers have only revealed that Thala Ajith will be the lead actor for the film and it will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Vada Chennai fame actor Pavel Navageethan took to his Twitter space earlier this year and revealed that he will be playing a key role in the film. There are also reports which suggest that Karthikeya will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, and he has also hinted at the same during his birthday celebration.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde leaves fans awestruck with her alluring monochrome PHOTO; Take a look

Reports also suggest that the film will have , Ileana D'Cruz and as the leading ladies, while some reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen playing a key role in the cop drama. Recently, the film made the headlines after it was reported that Ajith had injured himself during the shooting of a bike stunt sequence and that he would join back after he recovers from his injuries.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sify

Share your comment ×