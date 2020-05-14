Thala Ajith’s Valimai team not to resume shooting until COVID 19 situation is well handled? Find out

The makers of Thala Ajith's Valimai are not planning to resume the film's shooting untill the COVID 19 situation is well handled.

At a time when post production work of several films inclusing Master, Indian 2, Mookuthi Amman have resumed with special permission from Tamil Nadu government, Thala Ajith has apparently strongly instructed his team not to start with any work for the film until the COVID 19 pandemic is contained. Now, according to a new report, the film’s release which was supposed to happen on Diwali 2020 has now reportedly been postponed to summer 2020. According to media reports, almost 60 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed, and the team had planned to shoot some portions overseas.

The remaining portions will be shot only after the situation is well contained and the cast and crew will go abroad. About the film’s cast, the makers have not yet officially released the cast list. Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads - , Ileana D'Cruz and . It is reported that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinod directorial.

The film will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies of the year.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

