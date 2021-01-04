Thala Ajith’s Valimai: TV star Pugazh to play a key role in the H Vinoth directorial?

Pugazh, who is known for his witty comebacks and comic reactions, shot to his fame after taking part in reality TV shows.

While we are waiting for the makers of Thala Ajith’s upcoming cop drama Valimai to make official updates regarding the film’s progress, a report has now come up stating that TV actor Pugazh will be seen playing a key role in the film. Pugazh, who shot to his fame after taking part in several reality shows in Vijay Television, is known for his witty comebacks and comic roles in all his reality shows. Currently, he is a part of the reality cookery show, Cooku With Komali.

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith’s official team requested fans to wait for the makers to share an official update regarding the film. “To the fans who are asking for Valimai update, Thala Ajith injured himself on the sets, and yet he did not take any rest. To complete the film on the promised time, the team is working tirelessly along with producer Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith and Kapoor will decide on the date and time to send the update. We request the fans to respect their decision," Ajith’s team wrote.

Also Read: Dhanush shares a happy candid photo of him chilling with Prabhudheva; Calls latter 'Friends like family'

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies. Some reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead. It is expected that the makers will announce updates regarding the film soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×