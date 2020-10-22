Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed a fresh massy theme music for H Vinoth directorial?

Yuvan Shankar Raja has apparently finished composing three songs and a theme music for the cop thriller.

By now, we all know that Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for Thala Ajith’s Valimai. While we are waiting for official updates about the film from the makers, a new report has come up stating that Yuvan has completed three songs for the film and a theme music. Apparently, the composer has tried something different and this theme music will not have his signature guitar notes in it. Reportedly, he had added some new elements to compose a fresh theme music.

Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that the makers will start the shooting process today in Hyderabad. It was also reported that huge sets were constructed for the shooting. Today, media reports suggested that Ajith will join the sets on October 25. A couple of months back, it was reported that RX100 actor Karthikeya has joined the sets in Chennai. However, no official update has been made on the film’s shooting process yet.

As far as the film’s cast and crew are concerned, grapevine has that Valimai will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Touted to be a cop thriller, Valimai is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

