Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja hints an official update may happen soon

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is composing music for Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai, has stated that there will be an update about the film soon.

At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know updates about the upcoming film of Thala Ajith Kumar, it looks like we are in for an update soon. When a fan asked Yuvan Shankar Raja for an update about the film, he answered him saying that it will come soon. Yuvan is the music composer for the film. Well, this response has now come as a sweet piece of news to Ajith fans and it goes without saying that we cannot wait for it.

Meanwhile, there were rumours about Prasanna starring in the film. The reports suggested that he will be seen as the main antagonist. However, the actor cleared the air stating that he has not been roped in to play any roles in the film. Some reports also suggested that actor Yogi Babu is all set to team up with Thala Ajith in Valimai. According to media reports, the actor will be seen as Thala Ajith’s side kick in the H Vinoth directorial.

It is to be noted that Yogi Babu had already been seen playing with actor Ajith in last year’s mega hit movie Viswasam.

It'll come soon.... — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) September 6, 2020

Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. About Valimai’s release some media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali next year.

