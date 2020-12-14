Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja starts composing music for the H Vinoth directorial; See PHOTO

Taking to his social space, Yuvan Shankar Raja shared a photo with his followers while revealing that he has started composing music for the film.

Sensational music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja took to his social media space and shared a picture, where he can be standing near a music console. Sharing the photo, he made the fans of Thala Ajith go berserk as he revealed that he has started composing music for his upcoming film Valimai. Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to know the first update about Valimai in months. The photo instantly went viral.

Meanwhile, after fans kept asking for updates regarding the film’s progress, Ajith’s official team asked the fans to wait for the makers to share an official update. Fans were urged not to believe any fake news, and they were asked to wait for an official update. Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies. Some reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be the female lead.

See his post here:

Also Read: Vijay's Master tops 2020 Twitter movie charts followed by Vakeel Saab and Valimai; Check out the full list

Thala Ajith’s team wrote, “To the fans who are asking for Valimai update, Thala Ajith injured himself on the sets, and yet he did not take any rest. To complete the film on the promised time, the team is working tirelessly along with producer Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith and Kapoor will decide on the date and time to send the update. We request the fans to respect their decision.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×