Thala Ajith slays all black sportswear as he gets papped in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Thala Ajith is one of the most popular stars in the South Indian film industry. Even though he works predominantly in Kollywood, he enjoys a massive fan base in other south. Call it a rare sight as Thala Ajith posed for the cameras with smiles. The actor, who is a very private person, was spotted in Hyderabad donning an all black look. He looked uber cool in a jacket, joggers, hat and sneakers. Take a look at photos here:

Thala Ajith is currently in Hyderabad for the final leg shoot of his much anticipated Tamil movie, Valimai. According to reports, after shooting the patchwork in Hyderabad, the team will be heading to East Europe in the next 10 days to finish an action block.

Recently, the first single Naanga Vera Maari from Thala Ajith's Valimai was released and it has taken social media by storm. Written by Vignesh Shivan, the song is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni.

Valimai is an action entertainer starring Ajith in the main role, written and directed by K. Vinoth, marking the actor and director’s second collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019.) Bollywood actress is the leading lady. Tollywood’s rising actor Karthikeya is playing the antagonist in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja is a music composer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects.