Thala Ajith starrer Valimai to have three antagonists? Find out

According to media reports, actor Ajith Kumar's next film, Valimai, directed by H Vinod will have three antagonists.

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Valimai, in which he will be seen as a cop. Amid multiple reports that emerged claiming about the film’s antagonists, a new report has now come up, stating that the film will have three antagonists. While earlier reports suggested that the film will have Tollywood actor Karthikeyan as the antagonist, Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan took to his Twitter space and informed that he will be a part of the film.

After his tweet, reports surfaced that he will be seen in grey shade in the film. Meanwhile, there were rumours about Prasanna’s role in the film, suggesting that he will be seen as the main antagonist. However, the actor cleared the air stating that he has not been roped in to play any roles in the film. Some reports also suggested that actor Yogi Babu is all set to team up with Thala Ajith in Valimai. According to media reports, the actor will be seen as Thala Ajith’s side kick in the H Vinoth directorial.

It is to be noted that Yogi Babu had already been seen playing with actor Ajith in last year’s mega hit movie Viswasam. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. About Valimai’s release some media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali next year.

