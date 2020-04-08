Thala Ajith starrer Valimai to scrap its schedule in Spain and Morocco after the film gets back to filming

According to media reports, the team of Valimai is hoping to shoot the action scenes with the lead actor in India once the cast and crew gets back to filming.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the cast and crew of the much-awaited south drama Valimai may not head to Spain and Morocco to shoot the high-intensity action scenes. As per latest news reports, director H Vinoth may shoot the action sequences in India owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The film Valimai, which features Thala Ajith in the lead, will see Thala Ajith in a never seen before look. The south actor Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth have previously worked in a film called Nerkonda Paarvai.

This film is a remake of Bollywood film Pink. South star Ajith Kumar, played the role which was originally essayed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The southern film Valimai will also feature Pavel Navageethan in a key role. The film, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor, who had also produced Nerkonda Paarvai. Currently, all the work on film and TV shows has completed stopped due to the global crisis of COVID-19. The countries across the world are under lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare. Schools, colleges, malls, gyms, offices, commercial units are all shut down.

Many films across Hollywood, Bollywood and the south film industry has come to a standstill. Many films have been postponed as the production work and filming has been halted. According to media reports, the team of Valimai is hoping to shoot the action scenes with the lead actor in India once the cast and crew gets back to filming.

(ALSO READ: Valimai: Thala Ajith and team to travel to Spain for high octane action sequence?)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More