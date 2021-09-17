Thala Ajith starrer Valimai teaser to release next week: Reports

Thala Ajith is one of the most influential stars of South Indian cinema. The star has a massive and dedicated fanbase who await every update regarding his every venture. His next movie Valimai is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. There is a strong buzz in the tinsel town that the teaser will be released next week.

The Thala fans have been waiting for updates for a long time, the first look and first single came out as a sigh of relief to fans but that didn't stop them to want more. Yet again, for many days fans have been waiting for the teaser and have been requesting the same to the makers as well. Now, seems like the day is not just so far, as there is a strong buzz in the tinsel town that the teaser will be released next week. Although the makers did not announce it officially, fans are already trending #ValimaiTeaser on Twitter. if reports turn out to be, then the teaser release is going to look no less like a festival.

Last month, the much-awaited first single Naanga Vera Maari from Thala Ajith's Valimai was released and it took social media by storm. Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja & Anurag Kulkarni, the lyrics are by Vignesh Shivan.

Valimai, directed by H. Vinoth, is expected to be chock-full of stunts and action sequences. The film also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist. Valimai was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the makers are yet to announce but reports also claim that they will do it very soon.