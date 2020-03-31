Thala Ajith starrer Valimai's director H Vinoth BREAKS the internet; Here's How

Director of Thala Ajith's Valimai H Vinod took to his Twitter space and broke the internet with his ntatement on 'next Mankatha'.

At a time when Thala Ajith and the movie Mankatha are going viral on social media, the director of Thala Ajith’s next film, H Vinoth took to his Twitter space and posted a tweet, which broke the internet. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he was watching Mankatha and asked Thala fans to get ready for Valimai, which would be another Mankatha. The film Mankatha was telecasted in TV channel yesterday and fans of the actor tweeted their favourite portions in the film.

Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, was released in 2011 and the film had Ajith playing the main antagonist. The film had Trisha, Raai Laxmi and Anjali as the female leads, while Premgi Amaren, Mahat Raghavendra, Vaibhav Reddy, Arjun was seen in other key roles. The film was filled with twists and turns till the end and it was one of the most successful movies of the year. Recently, speculations about the film’s sequel were made after Premgi commented on Prasanna’s tweet. When Prasanna cleared the air that he was not a part of Valimai, Premgi commented with symbols of playing cards.

Watching my All time Favorite #Mankatha now on K TV !!#ThalaFans Get Ready For Next Mankatha... It's Is Our #Valimai — Director H Vinoth (@DirectorVinothH) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Valimai is a cop drama, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads - , Ileana D'Cruz and . Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film, suggests media reports, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. Yogi Babu will be seen as Ajith’s sidekick in Valimai.

