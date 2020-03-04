Thala Ajith starrer Valimai's racing sequence shoot to be commenced soon; DEETS inside

A video has gone viral on social media that suggests the makers of Valimai are gearing up for a racing sequence to be shot soon. Check out the video.

If there is one film which has been making a lot of headlines of late, it is the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai. He has been appreciated a lot since last year for giving a stellar performance in Nerkonda Paarvai which is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. He had collaborated with director H. Vinoth for this super hit film. The interesting part here is that the superstar will be teaming up again with the same director in Valimai.

The shooting schedule for the film is going on at full pace. In the midst of all this, a video has become viral on social media which suggests that a racing scene will be shot for the film. The video which has been shared by a fan displays few racing bikes in the background as the rest of the cast and crew are seen working together to set up everything. It also seems like the film has been shot in the outskirts of Chennai.

Meanwhile, check out the viral video below:

#Valimai Today Set Work Car Bike Chase Scene Lam Vera Leval Sambavam Panitu Erukapula #HVinoth pic.twitter.com/WGHSl32QZR — :-) (ThalaRajesh_) March 4, 2020

Ajith is currently not a part of the ongoing shoots as he had injured himself sometime back while doing a bike stunt all by himself. Talking about Valimai, it has been produced by Boney Kapoor and is one of the most awaited films of the year. Interestingly, Boney Kapoor made his debut in the South film industry with Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai itself. Well, it will be interesting to see the three of them come together for Valimai which is an action-thriller.

